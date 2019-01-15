RONAL GROUP entering its anniversary year

The RONAL GROUP, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of light alloy wheels for passenger and commercial vehicles, is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. This special anniversary is being celebrated at all sites around the world with different actions. The 8,000 and more employees who are passionately involved and play a significant part in the company’s success lie at the heart of all activities.

RONAL was founded in Walldorf (Germany) in 1969 by Karl Roland Wirth; one year later saw the first plant built in Forst (Germany), specialising in the production of cast light alloy wheels. In 1970 RONAL received its first order from an automobile manufacturer. Over the decades, the RONAL GROUP has been able to grow thanks to its loyal customers, and establish itself on the market and in diverse countries with more and more production locations. More than 8,000 employees currently work for the RONAL GROUP at several subsidiaries around the globe, in administration and production. Furthermore, the RONAL GROUP manufactures its own tools at two sites, and has in RONLOG a central logistics centre for its products. Just towards the end of 2018, an innovation centre (in the form of newly founded RONAL Technologie GmbH) was established at which research is to be conducted into the technologies, materials and products of tomorrow, and at which solutions are to be developed with which the RONAL GROUP will be able to contribute towards shaping mobility of the future – with a view to safeguarding the technology leadership position of the company.

In addition, the RONAL GROUP has also had for many years, with its PLANBLUE concept, an eye on its responsibility for successive generations. The development of sustainable products such as the RONAL R60-blue wheel, saving resources, reducing CO2 emissions, and actions such as “Bike2RONAL” for employees, are just some aspects of the sustainability concept that are being extended continually.

For its special birthday, the RONAL GROUP has also come up with a special treat – a gilded version of the popular RONAL R50 AERO cult wheel – that was showcased for the first time at the Essen Motor Show 2018 and is commercially available from spring 2019.