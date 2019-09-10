The RONAL GROUP, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of light alloy wheels for automobiles and commercial vehicles, will present a world first at this year’s IAA in Frankfurt: Its tested one-piece, light alloy “SLM Concept Wheel” produced by means of additive manufacturing. This concept wheel was developed and implemented by RONAL TECHNOLOGIE GmbH, the RONAL GROUP’s innovation center located in Forst, Germany.

Under the headline “Driving tomorrow,” the RONAL GROUP will present a unique new product at the 2019 IAA: its prototype “SLM Concept Wheel.” The 3D-printed one-piece wheel made of light alloy (AlSi10) weighs around 5 kg and features a wheel load of 515 kg. Measuring 7x13 inches, it’s the perfect fit for the 1970s Ford Capri that the RONAL GROUP will showcase at its stand.

Successful testing of the “SLM Concept Wheel” for use in road traffic in accordance with paragraph 30 of the German Road Traffic Registration Ordinance underscores the future viability of wheel production by means of selective laser melting – the wheel even exceeded the requirements. The name of the concept wheel comes from the production technology selective laser melting. Offering a greater freedom in design and functional integration, toolless additive manufacturingenables highly customizable wheels tailored to customer requests. Following production, all 3D-printed wheels undergo an x-ray check to rule out defects and material failure.

The prototype wheel is part of a study by RONAL TECHNOLOGIE GmbH, founded by the RONAL GROUP as an innovation center to combine all of the wheel manufacturer’s development and research activities at one location. With the “SLM Concept Wheel,” the company demonstrates the technical feasibility of 3D printing for wheels while generating additional expertise in the area.

The “SML Concept Wheel” world first and other products and exciting information will be available this September 12-13, 2019 at the RONAL GROUP stand C02 in Hall 4.1.

