Enjoy Tyre, who offer a comprehensive and highly competitive range of passenger car tyres in the UK and throughout Europe, have recently taken their product image to a new level of intensity in Portugal by sponsoring the nation’s national football cup.

Rotalla, one of Enjoy’s highly successful private brands which is exclusively distributed throughout Portugal by leading wholesaler Aguesport has become an official Partner of the Portuguese National Cup competition (Taca de Portugal) this season.

From the quarter final stage through to the final to be staged on the Sunday 20th May a series of advertising banners promoting the Rotalla tyre brand will be displayed around the stadium with each game being televised ‘live’ on Portuguese Television. The Taca de Portugal is an annual soccer competition and the premier knockout tournament in Portugal and this season 155 team initially entered the competition.

Rob Henderson, Enjoy Tyres’s General Manager for The UK and Europe says, “Rotalla has been available in the Portuguese tyre market for the past eleven years and thanks to Aguesport the brand has evolved into a leading choice in the quality mid-range market sector. Now by being an official partner of Taca de Portugal, Rotalla is receiving additional national exposure through the Portuguese Sports TV network.”



