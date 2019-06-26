Royal Highland Show a huge success for Davanti Tyres

Having recently launched it’s impressive all-terrain Terratoura tyre, it was only natural that Davanti’s next stop would be the Royal Highland Show.

The British firm took its entire range, including the 4x4 and pickup-targeted off-roader, to Edinburgh to offer those with homes, businesses or interests in agriculture and off-road applications a chance to learn more about this disruptive new product.

With an estimated 200,000 people in attendance over four days, spreading the word wasn’t too difficult.

“It was a fantastic show,” said Sean Maddocks, Davanti Sales Director for the UK and Ireland. “Until we launched Terratoura our focus was very much on the dealer network and standard passenger cars.

“Bringing an all-terrain tyre to market has opened up a new world and being at the Royal Highland Show we have been able to immerse ourselves in it.

“We have not just introduced Terratoura to visitors, they have given us important feedback on what they look for in tyres which we will use as we continue to innovate in future.”

As well as its tyres, Davanti also offered visitors the chance to win a set of tyres with a model pickup truck racing system - which drew a major crowd to the stand.

“It was fantastic, we were drawing people into the stand and they were happily sticking around for a while, waiting to race,” said Sean.

“By taking this approach Davanti is really beginning to establish itself in the minds of consumers on the street. The brand is well known among retailers now, but building brand recognition with everyday drivers is still a key goal for us.”