RTN Clayton Vallely, manufacturer of specialist tankers for the environmental, food and chemical industries, has taken delivery of its 500thXlite forged aluminium wheel from exclusive European distributor, MWheels.

John Newell, Commercial Director from RTN Clayton Vallely, said: “To be the best we have to ensure that every element of every tanker is manufactured to the highest design standards and fitted with the best original equipment, and Xlite forged aluminium wheels definitely meet all our strict sourcing and performance criteria.

“Reliability, safety, weight saving and aesthetics are all key reasons why we have selected the product, above which MWheels has constantly provided a fully fitted unit service which has been second-to-none in terms of its technical excellence and just-in-time delivery.”



“To claim to have the best products you have to successfully deal with the leading trailer manufacturers,” added Jason Mayor, Chief Commercial Officer at MWheels, “and RTN Clayton Vallely definitely fits that description."