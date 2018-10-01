Hanover, October 1, 2018. People travelling by coach want to feel safe and arrive on time. Fleet operators can make a significant contribution to enhancing safety and avoiding delays by fitting their coaches with tyres specially designed for seasonal requirements. Just in time for the upcoming winter season, Continental is launching a high-performance winter drive axle tyre developed specifically for coaches: the HDW2 COACH. It outperforms M+S tyres and exceeds the performance requirements of the 3PMSF certification. “With the HDW2 COACH, Continental now offers a brand-new and highly specialized winter tyre option for fleet operators. Transport professionals will benefit from its perfectly balanced performance profile that provides optimum safety and reliability on wet, snowy and icy roads,” says Constantin Batsch, Vice President Business Region Truck Tyres EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa). The HDW2 COACH is available in size 295/80 R 22.5 and rounds off the product family that already includes the HSW2 COACH tyre for the steer axle.



High-traction tread pattern – even at later wear stages

Harnessing more than 80 years of winter tyre expertise and state-of-the-art tyre technology, Continental engineers have developed a high-traction tread pattern featuring an intelligent combination of deep grooves, 3D sipes and special traction sipes. In synergistic interplay, they transmit the drive and lateral forces to snowy and icy roads safely and efficiently – even at later wear stages. Additionally, tests have confirmed the even wear properties of the tyre. This helps to not only maintain its performance but also enhance ride comfort for passengers.

Robust and unsusceptible to damage

Thanks to the innovative tread pattern design and compound technology, the HDW2 COACH maintains excellent tread and pattern stiffness, making it highly robust and unsusceptible to damage should it come into contact with the curbstone. Furthermore, the high stiffness promotes excellent handling performance in combination with the steer axle tyre HSW2 COACH. Like all Continental tyres, the HDW2 COACH is designed for optimum efficiency, including when it comes to the robustness of the casing. Thanks to its excellent retreadability, the HDW2 COACH allows for multiple service lives.

Continental winter tyres

For driving safely with optimal traction even on damp or icy roads, Continental recommends fitting trucks and buses with winter tyres on all axles for the cold winter season. Identified by the snowflake symbol on the tyre wall, the dedicated winter tyre portfolio by Continental easily outperforms M+S tyres and also significantly exceeds the requirements of the 3PMSF certification. For winter tyres to be labeled with the 3PMSF symbol, they have to pass a standard practical test defined in UN regulation 117 and exhibit suitability for winter use on snowy roads in a braking and traction comparison test.



