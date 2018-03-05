Safety and comfort: Apollo unveils new Aspire XP summer tyre

Apollo is launching a brand-new summer tyre onto the market called the Apollo Aspire XP. Leveraging on the very latest developments in terms of construction and material technologies, the Aspire XP combines outstanding levels of on-road comfort with a high degree of safety.

Featuring a total line-up of 52 SKUs, the Aspire XP replaces Apollo’s range of Aspire 4G and Apterra HP tyres. The brand is also increasing its market coverage in the 17”, 18” and 19” segment by adding 20 new sizes in both the car and SUV segments.

Extensive research & development

The new Aspire XP summer tyre ensures an outstanding driving experience for cars and SUV´s on both dry and wet roads. Safety and comfort were given an absolute priority during the research and development phase. An improved silica tread compound enhances handling on wet roads by 22% compared to the Aspire XP’s predecessors, while braking distance in wet road conditions has been improved by 7%.

A similar picture emerges in terms of performance on dry roads. The Aspire XP’s stiffer outer shoulder blocks and central lane reduce the braking distance by 4% and ensure a higher degree of steering response accuracy. Superior comfort is also guaranteed: sipes placed on the inside shoulder of the tyre reduce interior noise and the use of more flexible sidewall materials has improved shock absorption.



The Aspire XP will go on sale at the beginning of March and will first be shown at the Geneva International Motor Show from 8 to 18 March. The Apollo Aspire XP is being manufactured in Europe at the Apollo Vredestein plants in the Netherlands and Hungary.