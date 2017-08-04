General
Sailun and World Child Cancer Charity Ten Thousand “Thanks”
As part of their ongoing association and partnership with the World Child Cancer (WCC) charity, their goal this year is to raise €60,000 which will fund a hospital development program in Malawi.
A massive THANK YOU to you ALL!!
At the recent dinner held during Autopromotec 2017 in Bologna, Sailun held a prize draw, and received customer donations and pledges of over €5000, which Sailun matched – an initial contribution of over €10,000!
Thank you to you all again and they look forward to your ongoing future support of this very important initiative.
