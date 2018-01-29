Sailun Jinyu International Europe enhances UK distribution strategy

Following a major strategic review of its UK distribution operations, Sailun Jinyu International Europe (SJI Europe) are delighted to announce a number of enhancements and improvements. The portfolio of SJI Europe covers 4 tyre brands – Sailun, Jinyu, Blacklion and Rovelo.

Sailun passenger car and light truck tyres will now be distributed by Viking Wholesale Tyres – both through the company-owned 240+ National Tyres and Autocare (NTA) branch network, and via its wholesale operation through to independent tyre dealers. SJI Europe and Viking have signed a three-year partnership agreement covering all aspects of tyre supply, market share objectives, business support and growth incentives.



Rikki Kane, Sales Director, Viking Wholesale Tyres commented, “We are delighted to add Sailun to our brand portfolio and product offer for both NTA and our wholesale operation. We have been tremendously impressed with the very high product quality across the Sailun range, and the ongoing corporate focus on product improvement, specific market relevance and R&D. Uniquely with the UK marketplace, Sailun offers considerable value-add, and this represents a significant point of difference in a cluttered market. We are looking forward hugely to introducing and positioning the Sailun brand throughout our network, and to working with SJI Europe on this exciting and long-term collaboration and partnership.”

The current successful agreement between SJI Europe and Kirkby Tyres for the UK distribution of Sailun truck tyres will be unaffected and will continue.

Jinyu tyres have been distributed in the UK by Bond International for nearly 10 years. With a fully-integrated and dynamic dealer support programme for the brand, Jinyu is now sold through a network of over 250 nationwide tyre retail outlets. There is a very strong brand acceptance and recognition throughout the network – as a consequence of this successful programme and year-on-year growth, there will be no change to the distribution of Jinyu in the UK.

The SJI Europe strategic review has concluded that Bond International will be the future UK distributors for Blacklion – as well as Jinyu. As an alternative brand, and with optional patterns and sizes, there is significant opportunity for substantial market share growth for the Blacklion brand.

Charlie Bond, Sales Director, Bond International, “The Jinyu brand has grown every year over the last 10 years – we see no reason why this cannot continue. We are delighted to add the exciting and impressive Blacklion range to our brand portfolio. In a competitive marketplace Blacklion, fits perfectly within our product range. The massive investment in R&D and production quality has resulted in a brand that offers excellent tyre label ratings across all sizes and patterns – we look forward to working with SJI Europe on both brands for the years to come.”

The Rovelo brand will be gradually re-positioned throughout Europe.

In conclusion, Chen Huang, Managing Director of SJI Europe, added, “The UK is a very challenging market for all tyre brands. By conducting our strategic review, we have recognised areas of inefficiency and have recognised areas where improvements can be made. By appointing both Viking Wholesale Tyres and Bond International, we are confident we are working with established professional distribution partners, who each complement the brands they will be working with. We will offer them both our ongoing long-term support in all areas, and we look forward to mutually-beneficial long-term relationships with each of them.” These changes will become effective immediately.