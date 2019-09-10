Reaffirming its place as the UK’s most exclusive Concours d’Elégance, the 2019 Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance by Chubb Insurance saw some of the world’s rarest and most spectacular classic cars and motorcycles battle it out against the breath-taking backdrop of Blenheim Palace. Now in its 14 year, Salon Privé welcomed over 25,000 guests to the prestigious and stylish four-day event, staged within the immaculate grounds of Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. The event continues to attract some of the most important collector cars in the world, very carefully chosen by the skilled Salon Privé Selection Committee. For 2019, some 57 cars – 16 of them international entries – plus 18 motorcycles, were judged by an expert team during the Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance by Chubb Insurance. The star-studded Concours comprised of three motorcycle and 13 car classes, ‘Pre-War Touring (open)’; ‘Pre-War Touring (closed); ‘Pre-War Sports Racers’; ‘Competition Cars’; ‘Ferrari GTs’; ‘Post-War British Coachbuilt’: ‘Ferrari Americas’; ‘Post-War Touring (open)’; ‘Post-War Touring (closed); ‘60 Years of Ferrari 250 GT SWB (road)’; ’60 Years of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB (competition); ‘Classics of the Future pre-2000; ‘Classics of the Future post-2000’, all competing for the prestigious Best of Show, Best of Show Runners-up and Honorary Awards. Ed Gilbertson, Chairman of the International Chief Judge Advisory Group (ICJAG) and President of the Jury, headed up a team of world-leading specialist automotive judges, to decide on the Class Winners and ultimate Best of Show. Derek Bell MBE, Chief Honorary Judge, headed up the Honorary Judges ranging from globally-renowned designers and journalists, to respected motoring historians and motor industry heavyweights. Taking home top honours, with the prestigious Best of Show Trophy, was the stunning 1948 Talbot Lago T26 GS Fastback Coupé with Figoni coachwork, entered by Robert and Petra Kudela. Commissioned in 1948 by a Mr. Fayolle, commonly known as the ‘Zipper King’ of France (hence the string of horizontal chrome strips above the main central headlamp), the Talbot-Lago made its public debut at the 1949 Paris Salon. This flamboyant motor car was relocated to California in the late-1950s, where it spent almost 50 years in storage. The T26 returned to Europe in 2015 when a full restoration was undertaken to return the car to the precise specification ordered by M. Fayolle back in 1948. The 2019 Best in Show runner-up was a Barker-bodied 1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost owned by Katie Forrest, with the unique Aprile-bodied 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Spider of Corrado Lopresto placed third. “This year’s Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance by Chubb Insurance has been the most successful concours event in our relatively short history. Set against the spectacular backdrop of Blenheim Palace, it further reinforced Salon Privé’s major presence on the global concours scene. I was delighted to present each car and owner with their award, particularly of course the Best of Show Figoni-bodied Talbot Lago,” said Salon Privé Concours Chairman, Andrew Bagley. “The owners of the superb Talbot Lago, Robert and Petra Kudela were absolutely thrilled; so much so that, in true Formula 1 podium style, Robert proceeded to spray his Pommery Champagne over the concours’ judges and guests; a first for Salon Privé! It was an honour and a privilege to display the T26 on the Blenheim Palace lawns, among some of the most important cars and collectors in the world” he added. The concours celebrations didn’t stop there however, as following a memorable prize-giving, the inaugural Salon Privé LIVE saw more than 120 classic, super and hypercars headed out through the imposing Blenheim Palace Town Gates and out onto the streets of Woodstock to an appreciative and smiling crowd of thousands of Woodstock residents. Even a disguised new Aston Martin DBX joined in the with festivities, making a visit into the event. Salon Privé remains the UK’s only concours to organise a whole host of week-long activities, fast becoming known as ‘Salon Privé Week’. Tour Privé kicked off the automotive celebrations on Wednesday 4 September, followed by Salon Privé Concours on 5, Salon Privé LIVE on 6, Salon Privé Bentley Mrs on 7, finally rounding of the event with Salon Privé GT Tour and Salon Privé Classic & Supercar on Sunday 8 September. The results for the 2019 Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance by Chubb Insurance were:- Best of Show Winner: 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 GS Fastback Coupé Runner-up: 1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost by Barker People’s Choice 1930 Bentley 4.5 Litre Supercharged by Gurney Nutting Honorary Awards Duke of Marlborough Award: 1937 Delahaye 145 ‘Million Franc’ Chairman’s Award: 1935 Hispano Suiza K6 Cabriolet by Brandone Class A: 100 Years of Brough Superior Winner: 1936 Brough Superior SS100 Runner-up: 1930 Brough Superior SS80 De Luxe Class B: Exceptional Motorcycles Winner: 1972 Ducati 750S Runner-up: 1924 Norton Model 2 Class C: Exceptional Competition Motorbikes Winner: 1937 Triumph 5T Speed Twin Record Holder Runner-up: 1968 BSA Ex Works Motocross CLASS D: Pre-War Touring (open) Winner: 1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Runner-up: 1925 Bentley 3 Litre CLASS E: Pre-War Touring (closed) Winner: 1935 Voisin C-25 Aerodyne Runner-up: 1932 Bentley 8 Litre CLASS F: Pre-War Sports Racers Winner: 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Spider Runner-up: 1930 Bentley 4.5 Litre Supercharged CLASS G: Competition Cars Winner: 1937 Delahaye 145 ‘Million Franc’ Runner-up: 1934 Bentley Barnato Hassan Special CLASS H: Ferrari GTs Winner: 1954 Ferrari 250 GT Europa Vignale Coupé Runner-up: 1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 CLASS I: Post-War British Coachbuilt Winner: 1953 Bentley R-Type Continental Runner-up: 1965 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Coupé by Mulliner Park Ward CLASS J: Ferrari Americas Winner: 1952 Ferrari 342 America Cabriolet by Vignale Runner-up: 1966 Ferrari 500 Supersport by Pininfarina CLASS K: Post-War Touring (open motor cars) Winner: 1957 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spyder Prototype Runner-up: 1950 Jaguar XK120 Drop Head Coupé CLASS L: Post-War Touring (closed motor cars) Winner: 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 GS Fastback Coupé Runner-up: 1953 Fiat 8V Rapi Corsa CLASS M: 60 Years of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB (road) Winner: 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta CLASS N: 60 Years of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB (competition) Winner: 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Passo Corto Competizione SEFAC CLASS O: Classics of the Future; Pre-2000 Winner: 1990 Lamborghini Countach Anniversary Runner-up: 1992 Lamborghini Diablo CLASS P: Classics of the Future; Post-2000 Winner: 2016 McLaren 650S Le Mans Runner-up: 2019 Ferrari SP3JC