Save Fuel and the Planet with the ECOWING ES31

Consumers have varying priorities when replacing their car tyres. Price will always be a key factor, but while some drivers require optimum grip, others favour minimum wear (or, long tread life). More and more are, however, selecting tyres of notably low rolling resistance, thereby saving money at the pumps and therefore the world’s natural resources as well.

Kumho’s new ECOWING ES31 has been designed specifically for such motorists. Its minimal level of rolling resistance primarily stems from the stiff centre rib of its tread pattern. It is so effective that almost 70 percent of the 38 sizes currently offered carry a related B label grade – an impressively high margin by any standard. Other bonuses of the newcomer’s innovative asymmetric design include:

Four wide drainage channels for optimum wet weather performance

Aerodynamically designed shoulders for improved wind resistance that feature novel heat dissipation dimples on the inner flank

With sizes ranging from 155/65R14 to 225/55R17, the ECOWING ES31 can be fitted to the vast majority of small and medium hatchbacks, saloons and estates, including such perennially popular British sellers as: Ford’s Fiesta and Focus; Volkswagen’s Polo and Golf; BMW’s 1, 2, 3, and 5 Series; Audi’s A1, A2, A3, A4 and A6 models; and the Mercedes-Benz A, B and C Class cars.

Further details of Kumho’s comprehensive range of tyres for passenger cars, SUVs, 4x4s, vans, trucks and competition vehicles can be found, along with a nationwide dealer locator, at www.kumhotyre.co.uk.