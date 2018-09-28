Schaeffler invests €60 Million in new automotive OEM headquarters

Schaeffler is to create 350 new jobs by investing €60 million into building its new automotive OEM headquarters, following a global surge in the demand for e-mobility products by vehicle producers.

Located in Bühl, the historical home town of LuK, the new HQ will be the central control hub for managing Schaeffler’s e-mobility plants and activities around the world. All of these facilities will enhance the development of new drive technologies designed to simplify travel in towns and cities, and produce the systems and components that will help vehicles become more environmentally friendly.

As well as creating enough office space for more than 500 employees, the building will also house advanced prototype construction and test rig facilities.

Georg F. W. Schaeffler and Klaus Rosenfeld, Chairman and CEO of Schaeffler AG, were among those who joined the celebrations which marked the start of the build.

Georg said: “This new building will be a milestone in Schaeffler’s history. We chose Bühl because we all appreciate the hard work and excellent results that have been achieved here over the last few decades."

Klaus added: “By building our new automotive OEM headquarters in Bühl, we are one step closer to becoming what we want to be: a single Schaeffler Group, with one global strategy and one set of strong values.”

The construction of the new Bühl headquarters will also help to increase momentum in the ongoing Schaeffler strategy of ‘Mobility for Tomorrow’.