REPXPERT members have the chance to register as VIP guests of Schaeffler at Automechanika Birmingham 2019 the three-day exhibition gets underway at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on the 4th June.

REPXPERT members can now sign-up online to receive outstanding hospitality from Schaeffler, which includes lunch, a premium REPXPERT messenger bag full of workshop goodies, including a ‘magnaband’ wrist magnet, sports bottle, leaflet, pen and REPXPERT bonus points – plus all the benefits of Automechanika’s ‘Big UK Garage Event’ – all free-of-charge.

Automechanika’s Big UK Garage Event adds breakfast, free car park voucher, as well as CPD-accredited trainingopportunities, live demonstrations and business advice.

Nigel Morgan, Managing Director of Schaeffler UK’s Aftermarket division, said: “Schaeffler is delighted to be returning to Automechanika Birmingham and is back with a packed schedule full of top training, interactive exhibits and special guestsover the three days. We are especially excited to again welcome REPXPERT VIPs to our stand which will make their show even more special.

“REPXPERT VIP registration is limited, and available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so we urge members to sign-up quicklyby logging in at www.repxpert.co.uk and clicking the Automechanika VIP button. Any technician that isn’t already a REPXPERT member can register for free at the site now to access the VIP link, or can sign-up at the show to become an instant VIP.

“The REPXPERT VIP package is just one small part of what visitors can expect from Schaeffler at Automechanika Birmingham 2019, and we will reveal further details of what else will be happening on our stand soon – watch this space!”