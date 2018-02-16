Schaeffler to join OESAA members in Glasgow for Autoinform Live 2018

This year’s event is to be held at Glasgow’s GTG Academy, where Schaeffler will be joining fellow Original Equipment Suppliers Aftermarket Association (OESAA) members for a bumper weekend of training on the 14th and 15th April.

Throughout the two days, the familiar faces of the REPXPERT team will be demonstrating their knowledge and experience, passing on useful hints and tips, plus advice on how to guarantee accurate and consistent professional repairs. They will also be on-hand to help educate technicians on how the industry is shaping up for the future and how they can be prepared for its arrival.

Schaeffler’s ‘Mobility for Tomorrow’ module is one of the sessions that should not be missed. During the presentation, technicians will receive a glimpse into the innovations that are already here, like thermal management modules and intelligent vehicle stabilisation systems, as well as taking a sneak-peak into the future of mobility.

The REPXPERTs will also be hosting a LuK 2CT dry double clutch system training course. Starting with an introduction to the different types of system available and identifying the repair opportunities available for independent workshops, delegates will see a practical demonstration of the removal and replacement of a Volkswagen (VAG) DSG clutch using a 2CT repair solution.

Those taking this introductory session will also have the chance to complete an IMI-approved assessment on their choice of VAG, Ford, Renault or FIAT systems, which will allow them to add 2CT repairs to their workshop menu. Spaces are limited, so it is advised to sign-up quickly to avoid disappointment.

A single day ticket costs £99 + VAT, while a full weekend pass, including the gala dinner, is available at £195 + VAT. More information about Autoinform Live 2018, held at the GTG Academy in Glasgow, can be found at www.oe-suppliers.org