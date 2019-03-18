Schaeffler to join OESAA members in Ireland for Autoinform Live 2019

Schaeffler REPXPERTs will be helping improve technicians’ knowedge and providing them with theskills they need to improve their workshop repertoire when delivering invaluable hands-on training and seminars during Autoinform Live 2019.

This year’s event will be held at J&S’ Training Centre, near Cork, where Schaeffler will be joining fellow Original Equipment Suppliers Aftermarket Association (OESAA) members for a bumper weekend of training on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th April.

Throughout the two days, the familiar faces of the REPXPERT team will be demonstrating their knowledge and experience, passing on hints and tips, as well as best practice advice on how to guarantee consistent and accurate professional repairs.

REPXPERTs Alistair Mason and Jonny Harris will host a dry double clutch system training course. The pair will demonstrate how double clutch technology works, how it differs between vehicle manufacturers (VMs), such as VAG, Ford, Renault and Fiat, as well as showing how LuK’s 2CT repair solution can offer new profit opportunities to independent workshops.

The delegates will then be offered the opportunity to complete an IMI-approved assessment on one of the systems, which allows them to add double clutch repairs to their workshop menu. Spaces are limited, so visitors are advised to sign-up quickly to avoid disappointment.

Sticking with clutch technology, fellow REPXPERT, Bob Carter, will be showcasing some new innovations from LuK, including the latest advances in self-adjusting clutches, concentric slave cylinders, damped flywheel clutches and dual mass flywheels equipped with centrifugal pendulum absorbers.

Meanwhile, Tim Adams, who presented at last year’s Autoinform Live in Glasgow, will be joined by REPXPERT Andy Walters. They will share their accumulated wisdom and experience on INA and FAG products, demonstrating how to avoid the the most common timing belt and wheel bearing installation issues experienced by most workshops. They will also advise delegates on the latest technological developments in belt and hub systems.

Schaeffler Managing Director and OESAA Chairman, Nigel Morgan, said: “Autoinform gives independent workshops everything they need to successfully defend and grow their business in an ever-changing market, where vehicle technology evolves on an almost daily basis.

“The people best suited to delivering training for these new technologies are the OE suppliers thatactually develop the latest components and systems for the VMs, including the members of OESAA,which powers the event.”

With several carefully-selected partners and renowned industry figures also in attendance, Autoinform provides a fantastic opportunity for technicians and workshop owners to meet and network – whilst enjoying a whole year’s worth of training in just one weekend!