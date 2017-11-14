Schaeffler UK’s Automotive Aftermarket joins NTDA

Schaeffler has elected to join the NTDA – a trade association which represents and promotes the interests of the tyre wholesale, distribution and retail sectors of the automotive aftermarket – at a time when the company recognises that many tyre distributors and installers are accepting more general repair work.

The renowned manufacturer and supplier of FAG wheel bearing technology, Schaeffler believes it is a crucial time to lend its support and original equipment (OE) prowess to both distributors and installers.

Wheel bearing technology has improved significantly over the last decade, thanks to the technological advancement in generations two and three wheel bearings, which, while increasing the complexity of repair, makes the job more profitable with the value of a wheel bearing increasing at least threefold.

Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket (UK) Managing Director, Nigel Morgan, said: “NTDA Chief Executive, Stefan Hay, took a guided tour of the Schaeffler stand at Automechanika Birmingham. We were impressed with his enthusiasm and recognition of the wider opportunities that could add value to this sector for his members.

“This is an important milestone for both Schaeffler and the NTDA, as Schaeffler will be bringing its wealth of experience and technical knowledge to the tyre distributors and, most importantly, installers.

“Our team of REPXPERTs are available to educate the installers, who are taking on general repair work, about the importance of fitting OE quality products, like FAG wheel bearings. It’s critical that our REPXPERTs highlight the correct the tools installers should be investing in to conduct a safe, correct and reliable repair.”