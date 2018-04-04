Schrader is at The Tire Cologne

As The Tire Cologne is approaching, Schrader, the automotive aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies, is looking forward to meeting its customers at the show from 29/05/2018 to 01/06/2018 in Cologne, Germany.



Schrader will be represented with a 100 m2 booth located in Hall 8.1, stand № C017-019. During these 4 days, visitors will have the chance to meet Schrader sales, technical and engineering experts who are ready to answer any TPMS-related questions and offer practical tips and suggestions.

During the event, Schrader will present their patented, programmable TPMS EZ-sensor 2.0, the first TPMS sensor in the world to be certified in accordance with the guidelines of TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH. In terms of flexibility and future viability, programmable sensors like the EZ-sensor 2.0 are clearly superior to the other universal sensors available on the market (configurable sensors or sensors with pre-programmed app codes). Furthermore, at the show, Schrader will be displaying an all new BLACK EZ-sensor 2.0 clamp-in valve option.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn more about Schrader Academy training offers. Schrader Academy is a training division of Schrader created in 2016. Schrader Academy provides the only DEKRA certified TPMS Expert Training. Schrader’s exhibition stand will also showcase additional TPMS tools, including the EZ-sensor Pad. EZ-sensor Pad is a TPMS programming tool for smartphones, tablets (both iOS and Android) and Windows PCs, specifically designed to program EZ-sensor 2.0. The tool is capable of covering every vehicle of the European vehicle fleet with direct TPMS. EZ-sensor Pad offers the highest new vehicle coverage, as software updates are immediately available after their development.