Schrader Performance Sensors, the automotive aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies and world leader in TPMS, has delivered revolutionary solutions that protect and perform for almost 175 years. With this spirit Schrader continues to develop customer tailored products for the aftermarket and is pleased to announce the launch of two new heavy-duty OE replacement sensors.

“We are the global market leader for OE Heavy-Duty TPMS” – says Kelly Boor, General Manager of the Global Aftermarket Business at Schrader. “Bringing these high-quality product innovations to the Aftermarket and with this expanding our business beyond passenger vehicles is a big step forward for Schrader. New heavy-duty sensors are the first exciting developments among many in our product roadmap for 2019 and onwards.”

The new heavy-duty, valve-mounted OE replacement sensors are already available for sale with the following part numbers: #3700 for Daimler trucksand #3702 for DAF trucks. Both sensors effectively measure tyre pressure, temperature, motion and can perform the full advanced auto location function. In addition, Schrader’s heavy-duty TPMS sensors can provide unique and innovative tyre safety alerts, depending on the truck platform. The new sensors perform to the exact requirements as set out by the Original Equipment Manufacturers.

“TPMS is an important safety feature and despite the absence of legislation for heavy-duty vehicles in Europe, we believe that fully functioning TPMS can benefit truck drivers as well as the fleet owners” – says Boor. “Having a working TPMS system can result in meaningful fuel savings per truck, per year, not to mention the environmental impact and reduction of tyre service related costs and losses from downtime.”

Further information about Schrader’s heavy-duty TPMS solutions can be found on their NEW website: www.SchraderSensors.com, as well as through any Schrader sales representative in Europe.