Bengal Machine, the parent company of Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC (“Schutte-Buffalo”), announced that it has acquired CM Recycling Equipment Solutions (“CM Shredder”), the world leader in tire shredding equipment manufacture and industrial shredding solutions. The asset purchase of CM Shredder fits with Bengal Machine’s strategy to combine world-class brands in the size reduction industry into a fully integrated manufacturer offering complete, turnkey solutions across a wide range of industries and size reduction applications. CM Shredder will offer two brands to service the primary and secondary shredding markets: CM Tire Shredders and CM Industrial Shredders. Schutte-Buffalo will become Schutte Hammermill and will focus on its hammer mill, crusher, and lump breaker product lines. “With the acquisition of the Columbus McKinnon shredder business and the combination with our Schutte Hammermill product lines, now under the Bengal Machine banner, our company has moved into an ideal position to become the size-reduction equipment supplier for nearly every market need - regardless of the products or materials our customers are working with,” said Martin Berardi, CEO of Bengal Machine. “The purchase represents a strategic opportunity to add significantly to our worldwide installation base and grow our capacity and scale.” The management team and new ownership are looking forward to a bright future together for CM Shredder, Schutte Hammermill and their combined customers. Charles Astafan, General Manager of CM Shredder, added, “CM Shredder is really looking forward to a very positive relationship together with another leader in size reduction equipment manufacture. Both companies bring a long history of customer service and excellence we are confident will continue”