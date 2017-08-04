Sealeys New Hand Tool Promotion 2017

Concentrating on the hand tools needed to accomplish your garage or workshop tasks, the New Sealey 2017 Hand Tool Promotion, valid from 1st August to 31st December 2017, features a variety of their new and most popular products.

With over 160 tools and sets included, with discounts up to 56%, you are sure to find some really useful additions for your workshop or garage.





This 16 page promotion also features new additions to their already popular Premier Black range, including the AK7979 4-in-1 Reversible Ratchet Ring Spanner, AK624B Micrometer Torque Wrench and STW306B Digital Torque Wrench with Angle Function. Don’t forget all of their hand tools are covered by a no-quibble lifetime guarantee against manufacturing defects.

