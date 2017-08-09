Hankook staff together with a selection of tyre retailers and Fleet Managers participated at the Hankook Golf Classic South which took place at Hanbury Manor Hotel & Country Club in Hertfordshire. This second golf event continued to raise funds for Transaid, an international development organisation transforming lives through safe, available and sustainable transport, bringing the total raised across both golf days to £640.

Jong Jin Park, Managing Director at Hankook Tyre UK commented: “We have worked with Transaid since 2006 and always take every opportunity to support them in their valuable work to solve transport challenges in economically developing countries. The Hankook Classic Golf days are a fantastic way to raise crucial finds to help Transaid continue to deliver professional driver training projects which aim to make drivers more competent, vehicles safer, and reduce death and injury on the road. We look forward to many more events like this in the future.”

With the rain holding off and the sun making an intermittent appearance, the day was a great success with the winning team which included Steve Eldridge from Tyreshop, Phil Luke and Mandy Broome from Nuneaton Exhaust Centre and Phil Hall from Southern Tyre Co. The individual winner was Richard Osbourne from Trinity Tyres, with Hajime Mori from Central Tyre coming second and Gary Oliver from Group Tyre Wholesale a respectable third. Other prize winners included Paul Ruddock and Simon Fardell, both from Stapletons for Nearest the Pin and Longest Drive respectively.

Patrick Lamming from Watling Tyre said: “I would like to thank all Hankook staff for what was yet another outstanding event. The course was extremely challenging for some of us but hugely enjoyable, the high-point being Birds of Prey flying at low level overhead! The evening stepped-up a further gear with a culinary treat. In short, great event, great company, great manufacturer.”