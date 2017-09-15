Selecta chooses CAM Cloud

Independent tyre dealer Selecta Tyre Ltd is future proofing its business by investing in CAM Cloud to host its Cameo system in CAM’s data centre. The managed service will provide quality, hassle-free maintenance of Selecta’s server and backup solution across its 15 depots and 40 users.

Nick Henshall, joint managing director at Selecta Tyre, says, “The CAM Cloud hosted solution provides complete ease and peace of mind. We wanted to ensure our IT infrastructure is secure and of the highest standards reassuring our customers that we have their best interests at heart at all times.”

Mike Allen, managing director at CAM, adds, “Our commitment to customers is to provide a solution that will meet their requirements to ensure our hosting services offer the best possible outcome for their business.”