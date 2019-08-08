BKT is fit for the second great season. The magnificent cloister of San Francesco at Ascoli Piceno was the suggestive setting where the official schedule for the 2019/2020 Serie BKT championship was presented yesterday. BKT enthusiastically renewed its role as Title Sponsor and its nearness to the 20 teams that will compete in the coming championship.

The multinational group from India, a big player in the global Off-Highway tiye market,undersigned a three-year partnership with Lega Nazionale Professionisti B in June 2018: A marketing move that directly aimed at increasing brand awareness as it is symptomatic for every sport sponsoring action. Yet, it has also been able to yield the best results thanks to the unique link that exists between the principles of Italy’s most popular sport and the corporate philosophy. What is it that can unite sport and the company? It is the challenge, sacrifice, passion, and respect for the opponent - to name but a few.

On the occasion of the day, one year after the project start, BKT revealed with great satisfaction some data concerning the brand awareness among the most enthusiastic spectators of the Serie BKT: “We knew since from the beginning that the agreement would coherently suit BKT’s branding strategy,”Lucia Salmaso, Managing Director of BKT Europe stated.-“Today we have data available that fully confirms that our role as Title Sponsor has been a winning project. BKT’s brand awareness has increased from 14% last year to 27% this year. By the way, I wish to mention that today we are the number one under the Championship´s brand sponsors ahead of very famous brands. They have described our brand as ‘innovative’, ‘original’ and ‘unique. All this has happened in just one calendar year, so we have all reason for being enthusiastic.”

These stimulating figures and data from a merely technical viewpoint are fully in line with BKT´s passion for sport “without boundaries”, i.e. any sport, from soccer to the breathtaking stunts of Monster Jam, right because they reflect the company’s philosophy: the happiness of scoring or achieving goals, the satisfaction of feeling rewarded for all efforts and sacrifices, the ability of hitting new records, flying high and aiming at always bigger dreams.

Talking of soccer, in addition to the Serie BKT, the company is also Title Sponsor of the Coupe de la Ligue in France which has changed its name into “Coupe del la Ligue BKT”.

Yet, within the ”Sport Project”, the company is now engaged and partnering with other initiatives worldwide in several sports such as Cricket in Australia with the KFC Big Bash League (BBL), the U19 European Championship of American Football and again as Official and Exclusive Tyre Manufacturer of Monster Jam, the greatest motorsport show in the USA with its huge monster trucks and millions of fans across the globe.

In addition to Mauro Balata, President of Lega Band Lucia Salmaso, Managing Director of BKT Europe,also the General Manager of the Ascoli Calcio team, Gianni Lovato, was present.

Soon the first match of the competition will kick off, and BKT has already fielded its team and is ready to share the emotions of all fans in Italy. The company will provide them with some unforgettable experiences, as it did during the past season. Cheering fans need to be always awarded.