Sigmavision to launch NEW Tyre Sales Management Service

UK original equipment manufacturer, Sigmavision Ltd, is to launch TreadManager™, a new cloud-based Tyre Sales Management Service.

Developed for the tyre aftermarket, TreadManager™ from Sigmavision will allow tyre providers to increase tyre sales revenue and boost turnover from tyre-related services. Registered users will be provided with tyre measurement data and management information for all vehicles scanned using TreadReader tyre measurement devices. The full range of TreadReader products, including the Hand Held scanner and all specifications of the Drive Over ramp, whether flush-fit or surface-mounted, will be compatible with TreadManager™.

Automechanika Frankfurt, on 11th– 15thSeptember, will host the global Sigmavision launch of the innovative new service. Visitors to the Sigmavision stand will be able to see a demonstration of the Service, whilst businesses already using TreadReader products will be able to sign up for a TreadManager™ User Account. For the US market, TreadManager™ is being unveiled at Tool Dealer Expo, Orlando, Florida, on June 29th- 30th.

The TreadManager™ Cloud Service stores all tyre tread data and vehicle information for scans carried out by registered TreadReader devices. To highlight opportunities for new tyre sales or alignment services, preconfigured TreadManager™ reports identify vehicles which require replacement tyres, or show uneven wear, due to incorrect inflation or wheel misalignment.

Multiple scans for the same vehicle over time can be tracked to predict tyre lifetime and advise vehicle owners when to book in for replacement tyres. Detailed Customer Tyre Reports automatically generated by TreadReader devices are stored within the TreadManager™ system. These reports contain the distinctive TreadReader 3D tyre scans and very effectively build trust between vehicle owner and tyre provider.

Many tyre retailers currently operate a reactive tyre sales model, only able to make good on the opportunities presented each day. TreadManager™ opens the door to a more proactive approach, where customers are contacted ahead of time to plan ahead for tyre replacement. When tyre sales margins have been squeezed due to transparent online pricing, TreadManager is a valuable tool in the competitive tyre sales market.

For larger workshops and Dealer locations using one or more TreadReader devices, TreadManager™ will track activity levels by device and by technician.Also intended also for multiple workshop locations, or multi-franchised dealerships, TreadManager™ offers a Group User profile, for reporting across any number of technicians, workshops and franchises.

To find out more about TreadManager™, interested parties should contact Sigmavision’s Sales Director, Chris Coyle. Ahead of the formal launch in September, Sigmavision will be offering access to the new service to selected organisations, who are keen to explore the business benefits. If you would like your business to be considered for this pre-launch program, please email chris.coyle@sigmavision.com.