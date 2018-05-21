Simon Michael joins Prometeon Tyre Group as Managing Director

Prometeon Tyre Group UK Ltd has a new leader at the helm in Simon Michael who joins as Managing Director. Simon will be based at the Company’s head office in Burton on Trent. Simon joins with a wealth of tyre experience having worked in the tyre industry for over 23 years in the UK and Middle East.

Simon sees a positive future at the Company that manufactures and distributes Pirelli and Formula TBR ranges. And the recently launched Pirelli Agricultural PHP range after a 15 year gap.

Simon noted, “I’m delighted to be taking the reins at this amazing time in the UK commercial tyre market. PTG has a product portfolio which we believe to be second to none. This is delivered to the market by an extremely dedicated and professional team. When you combine that under the famous Pirelli brand umbrella, then you really are a force to be reckoned with.

“The next few years will be full of change, and I am truly relishing the challenge as I know my team is. It’s important to deliver on our potential, and give the best customer experience we can. That is my personal mantra.”