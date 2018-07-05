General
Situations Vacant - Sales Manager - Wheel Solutions Ltd
The successful candidate will be commercially shrewd with a record of maximising business, and have excellent people management skills.
We require someone that is target driven, motivated and has experience of working in the wheel & tyre industry.
The salary will reflect the experience of the successful candidate, we offer 5% Pension contribution plus 25 days holiday with an added benefit of a buy / sell holiday scheme.
