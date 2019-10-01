General
Situations Vacant
To support a strong expansion programme we are recruiting for a
FLEET OPERATIONS MANAGER
This is a new role so the successful candidate will need to develop
the position, growing Fleet sales to become an integral part
of the business. It is field-based with 1-2 days per week at HO.
Job responsibilities:
• Prospecting, managing & developing a portfolio of B2B relationships across the sector
• Negotiating contracts, pricing & building strategic and long-term partnerships
• Implementing new end-to-end operational processes to support each customer’s requirement
• Managing the B2B P&L to optimise performance, increasing sales & profitability
The candidate:
• Preferable 2 years’ experience of B2B sales & account management
• Confident in managing relationships at Director level, with the ability to negotiate pricing & contract terms
• End-to-end understanding of operational Fleet processes, across the
Fleet sector including Leasing, Rental, Corporate & SME.
Project management experience, with the ability to manage
key stakeholder relationships & prioritisation
• An understanding of Tyre Fitting and/or Ecommerce preferred
COMPETITIVE SALARY & GENEROUS BONUS SCHEME
To apply, email your CV to:
hr@f1autocentres.com
Leave a reply