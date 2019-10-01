Situations Vacant

To support a strong expansion programme we are recruiting for a

FLEET OPERATIONS MANAGER

This is a new role so the successful candidate will need to develop

the position, growing Fleet sales to become an integral part

of the business. It is field-based with 1-2 days per week at HO.

Job responsibilities:

• Prospecting, managing & developing a portfolio of B2B relationships across the sector

• Negotiating contracts, pricing & building strategic and long-term partnerships

• Implementing new end-to-end operational processes to support each customer’s requirement

• Managing the B2B P&L to optimise performance, increasing sales & profitability

The candidate:

• Preferable 2 years’ experience of B2B sales & account management

• Confident in managing relationships at Director level, with the ability to negotiate pricing & contract terms

• End-to-end understanding of operational Fleet processes, across the

Fleet sector including Leasing, Rental, Corporate & SME.

Project management experience, with the ability to manage

key stakeholder relationships & prioritisation

• An understanding of Tyre Fitting and/or Ecommerce preferred

COMPETITIVE SALARY & GENEROUS BONUS SCHEME

To apply, email your CV to:

hr@f1autocentres.com