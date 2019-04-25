Leading manufacturer and supplier of automotive hand and power tools, diagnostic platforms, softwareand equipment, Snap-on®, has been awarded two highly coveted Queen’s Awards.

The awards have been achievedin the Innovation and International Trade categories.

Now in its 53rd year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise is the most prestigious business award in the country, with winning businesses recognised as being among the best in the UK.

Snap-on is one of a small number of companies to be awarded in multiple categories.

Innovation Award

The award for Innovationwas presentedin recognition of Snap-on’s all-in-one repair information resource, SureTrack™.

SureTrack brings together a unique combination of intelligence and expertise to help aftermarket automotive garages increase accuracy and efficiency from diagnosis to completed repair.

The rapid growth in the technologyused in the production of cars has highlighted the need for a different approach to vehicle diagnosis and repair.

Technicians are likely to encounter multiple interdependent fault codes, hundreds of live data points, graphs, and eye-crossing diagrams when cars arecoming into their garages.

With too much information available, the biggest challenge is to find and follow the right clues.

Mark Ost, General Manager for Diagnostics and Equipment at Snap-on, said: “When we develop our software our aim is to try and ensure that a workshop and technician’s life is made easier, and that they can work productively and carry out first time fixes on the vehicles that are coming into their garages. This makes the workshop more efficient and profitable.”

The SureTrack information resource, with thousandsof real fixes and top repairs, is a great example of how Snap-on is trying to make the workshop and a technician’s life easier.

SureTrack offers expert knowledge for professional technicians, combining experience with repair timesavers and verified parts replacement records.

It gives technicians access to millions of successful repair orders and thousands of technicians who have already been there, solved that.

SureTrack also offers commonreplaced parts graphs, showing the parts most commonly replaced to repair symptoms and codes relevant to the car you repair.

Mark Ost continued: “We continue to listen to our customers about the challenges they are seeing in their workshops and build our software around this feedback. This means they can repair their customers’ vehicles faster, first time, and offer a greatservice.”

The latest enhancement of diagnostic functionality from Snap-on comes with the introduction of Intelligent Diagnostics.

This is a powerful tool and theultimate time-saver providing technicians with the fastest path to complete the job.

Intelligent Diagnostics brings together all of the tests and information related to a Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) to one place including Technical Service Bulletins (TSBs), recalls and campaigns, scanner data, functional tests and resets, guided component tests and SureTrack.

SureTrack is a significant part of the Intelligent Diagnostics process, which allows technicians to efficiently manage their often challenging diagnostic workload.

You can find out more about the Snap-on range of diagnostic platforms and software by visiting diagnostics.snapon.co.uk or speaking to your local Snap-on Franchisee.

International Trade Award

From its UK facility in Kings Lynn, Snap-on provides automotive diagnostic and equipment products, customer support, service and repair to the UK as well as its European markets.

Snap-on has managed sustained growth and success in these areas.

Mark Ost said: “It is a true honour and privilege for our achievements here at Snap-on to be recognised with the rare and prestigious accolade of two separate Queen's Awards for Enterprise.

“Snap-on continues to grow in all markets at home and abroad and we will continue to work hard on bringing exciting new products and technologies to the markets we operate in as well as continuously demonstrating our commitment to innovation.”

The awards are valid for five years and will enable Snap-on to fly the Queen’s Awards flag at its premises and use the emblem on its stationery, products and packaging.