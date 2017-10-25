Snap-on Software Upgrade 17.4 Saves Time in the Workshop

The new upgrade to Snap-on’s diagnostic platform software saves time in the workshop and puts new information for thousands of vehicles and systems into the hands of technicians.

As well as 2016 model year updates for many manufacturers, software version 17.4 brings enhancements and innovations designed to increase productivity.

Among the many highlights of the upgrade are:

2016 model year updates: Alfa/Fiat/Lancia; Mini/BMW; Dacia; Honda; Hyundai; Kia; Land Rover; Mitsubishi; Nissan; Vauxhall; Renault; Smart; Volvo

Two new BMW/Mini models added: BMW Luxury 7 Series with 9 engines and the Mini Cabrio Convertible with 4 engines

Ford DPF regeneration added with engine reset function on the Fiesta 1.4L diesel Euro 5 engine 2010–2012 system

New diesel exhaust fluid special function across the Jaguar diesel range

New Nissan electronic parking brake ECU with codes, data and functional tests

Suzuki system coverage including keyless start (includes immobiliser)

Version 17.4 adds almost 120,000 new systems, over 3,000 new vehicles, more than 11,000 new codes, and increases the number of functional tests by 2,600 – bringing further power and knowledge to the workshop.

Also added to CTM are three new technology classes: Brushless Direct Current Motor, covering theory, operation, advantages and trends; Selective Catalytic Reduction, which looks at chemical process and reaction diagrams; and Engine Mechanical Theory, with a focus on compression ratios, Atkinson cycle and super chargers.

Users of the SOLUS™ Edge, MODIS™ Edge and Ultra platforms, and the VERUS® and VERDICT® family of products, also get exclusive access to SureTrack™ with the new Snap-on software upgrade.

This comprehensive source of expert knowledge helps technicians improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce repair time with diagnostic experience, repair timesavers and verified parts replacement records taken from millions of successful repair orders.

A Snap-on Software Subscription aids technicians to get through repairs quickly and accurately by continuously delivering high-quality coverage and real-time access to information without having to think about it.

Plus, not only does the program offer lower monthly payments, it also includes SureTrack for eligible platforms.

To learn more about the new 17.4 software upgrade or the Snap-on Software Subscription program, visit diagnostics.snapon.co.uk/software or talk to a Snap-on franchisee.