South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust is completing a roll out of Michelin CrossClimate+ tyres across its 200-car ‘rapid response’ fleet, reducing the number of tyre changes required by its previous winter/summer tyre swap policy.

By fitting CrossClimate+ tyres to the all-Škoda Octavia fleet, the Trust also cuts the cost of using a ‘tyre hotel’ for out-of-season storage.

Kevin Bartholomew, Fleet Operations Manager, says: “We only take vehicles off the road for safety inspections or maintenance, and the six-week transition period previously required to swap our summer and winter tyres twice a year was incredibly inconvenient. With CrossClimate+, we keep the same tyres on the Škodas year-round, saving time and money.”

He adds: “Lives depend on ensuring safe mobility for our fleet, so we simply can’t afford for tyre-related downtime or lack of grip in snow, ice and rain to delay us on a call-out. Fitting CrossClimate+ tyres means we can supply expert lifesaving care, whatever the UK’s unpredictable weather throws at us.”

Michelin CrossClimate tyres were named Fleet News’ Best New Product 2016. They also clinched the Van Fleet World Innovation Award 2016, and won the innovation category of the 2016 BusinessCar ‘Techies’.