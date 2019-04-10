Stamford Tyres focus on Thailand and Vietnam product ranges

Singapore based Stamford Tyres who are long term supporters of the Tyrexpo Asia Show were using their presence at this year’s event to focus almost exclusively on their growing product ranges produced in Thailand and Vietnam. Larry Lee – Vice President and Head of International distribution states that Stamford’s manufacturing facility in Thailand mainly covers international sales and distribution including Europe and the UK whilst Vietnam concentrates on more regional business in South East Asia.

Larry adds,, “On our booth we are not introducing any new products in tyres and wheels but our latest improved range of Truck patterns were on display which have been developed over the past six months. We also showcased our new extended selection of quality SUV wheel designs from our dedicated alloy wheel division – Stamford Sport Wheels (SSW).

“We will continue to increasingly promote our product ranges in Europe either through our appointed dealerships and by direct sales means in countries where we do not yet have a distribution partner.”

Lee also pointed out that visitors to the stand came from all over the world in line with Stamford’s progressive growth strategy on a global basis including Europe which continues to be an important part of the company’s growth strategy for the future.