Longstanding Michelin user Stamp Transport could soon be achieving more than 500,000km from its drive tyres, after moving to Michelin’s latest generation 315/70 R22.5 X Multi D drive axle tyres.

Michelin says its newest regional drive pattern tyres increase mileage potential by as much as 20 per cent versus the previous X MultiWay 3D XDE fitments, which routinely covered 430,000km for the Wexford-based haulier before being replaced.

The new tyres boast impressive innovations, including Powercoil, a new generation of robust steel casing cables which helps to make the tyres lighter but more durable, and Regenion tread technology that progressively reveals hidden grooves to maintain grip throughout the life of the tyre.

Myles Stamp, Owner of Stamp Transport, says: “We’re used to achieving exceptional mileage from our Michelin tyres, and the potential to increase that by up to a further 20 per cent could have a very positive effect on our operating costs.

“We specify Michelin as original equipment on all our vehicles and we receive impressive results every time. It’s still very early days for the new X Multi D fitments, but we are confident these tyres will set a new record mileage for our fleet.”

For further information on the Michelin commercial vehicle tyre range visit http://trucks.michelin.co.uk/