Stapleton’s (Tyre Services) Ltd joins ITMA

Stapleton’s (Tyre Services) Ltd has become the latest company to join the International Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ITMA).

Stapleton’s joins ITMA following the recent addition of an Asian tyre brand to its portfolio. Best known as being the UK’s largest distributors of passenger car, 4x4 and van tyres, Stapleton’s has over 80 years’ experience in the UK market. The Hertfordshire-based company employs over 1,000 people at 11 locations across the UK, and is a national leader in tyre warehousing and distribution for the specialist tyre retail trade and the car dealership sector.

ITMA is the only trade association in Europe to exclusively represent the interests of imported tyre manufacturers. ITMA helps these brands compete effectively through its provision of technical market data to members and guidance on the rules and regulations affecting the industry. ITMA now has 23 members, nine of which appear in Tyrepress’ top 20 leading tyre manufacturer’s largest companies.

Alfred Graham, president, ITMA, said: “To be successful in the highly-competitive European tyre market not only must brands be well-versed in the complex regulatory landscape but they must also be aware of the regular changes to legislation and in a position to respond promptly. ITMA has built an enviable reputation in providing that expert technical market insight and guidance since its inception in the late Seventies. The addition of new members demonstrates the association remains relevant and valued.

“It’s with great pleasure we welcome Stapleton’s to our membership.”

Wataru Goroku, Managing Director, Stapleton’s (Tyre Services) Ltd, comments: It is a great honour to join the ITMA and support imported tyre manufacturers in the UK to effectively compete within an industry with many rules and regulations. As Stapleton’s works with multiple imported tyre manufacturers we understand the importance in keeping all of our brands up to date with the industry’s latest policies effecting their trade in the UK. The market information the ITMA are able to provide in terms of market trends and insights is also invaluable to not only Stapleton’s but our partners for continued growth in the UK market.