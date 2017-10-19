Drivers are increasing their motoring costs as well as the risk of being involved in an incident by ignoring tyre maintenance, according to TyreSafe. The organiser of Tyre Safety Month is reminding motorists that regular tyre checks are a ‘win-win’ as they will help road users stay safe and avoid unnecessary bills. To help them, TyreSafe has drawn together a list of tips as a reference guide.

Insurance:

An insurer may not be obliged to pay the owner’s costs if an incident they are involved in is proven to have been caused by defective tyres on their vehicle. In such instances where poor tyre maintenance is proven, the insurer may only be required to pay the third party costs and not those incurred by the person deemed to be responsible. To be certain, always check tyres are in good roadworthy condition.

Underinflated tyres:

Tyres driven below the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended setting increase the amount of fuel used.

Tread depth:

Driving with tyres which have tread below the legal minimum limit of 1.6mm leaves drivers vulnerable to a potential £2500 fine for each tyre found to be illegal. It is almost impossible to predict how quickly a tyre’s tread will wear so the only way to be sure is regularly checking it.

Don’t leave it to the MoT:

Defective tyres are the second most common cause of cars’ MoT failures in Britain and tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) are also part of the test.

Buying used tyres:

While the biggest concern with buying used, or part worn, tyres is uncertainty of their safety, they also cost more in the long term. Part worns can legally be sold with a minimum tread depth of 2mm, leaving just 0.4mm before reaching the legal limit but even those sold with deeper tread will not have the same amount of life left as with a new tyre. TyreSafe research has shown it can cost over £1 more per mm of tread for a part worn than a new tyres.

Time cost:

Breakdown recovery services attend hundreds of thousands of call-outs for drivers suffering tyre-related issues on Britain’s roads every year.

Stuart Jackson, chairman, TyreSafe, said: “Safety on the roads is always of paramount importance but drivers should also be aware that ignoring tyre safety is a false economy. In any other instance, if someone was asked to do something which not only makes them safer but also saves them money, they’d consider it a ‘no-brainer’ – so why not with their tyres? Tyre checks are a win-win, and TyreSafe encourages all Britain’s motorists to make this maintenance routine, at least once a month every month.”