STRONG RESULTS FOR PIRELLI ON WEST CORK RALLY

An exciting and demanding West Cork Rally concluded with a number of successes for Pirelli in both the British Rally Championship and Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.



Alastair Fisher continued his great start to the Irish Tarmac season in his Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta R5, finishing a strong second after challenging World Rally Championship podium-finisher Craig Breen for the victory. The event featured 135 competitive miles over two days, which mixed wet and sunny conditions.



Pirelli’s defending BRC champion Matt Edwards increased his series lead with second place among the British crews and fourth overall. In his first rally in the Republic of Ireland, Edwards took the fight for victory down to the final stage in his Fiesta R5, finishing just 4.8 seconds behind.



Callum Devine claimed a fine sixth place overall in another Pirelli-equipped Fiesta R5 as the 24-year-old steps up from competing in the Junior WRC in 2018. Martin McCormack, Jonny Greer and David Bogie all finished among the top six BRC competitors, with McCormack and Bogie continuing to occupy positions in the top three of the championship standings.



Josh McErlean took his maiden Junior BRC win in a Peugeot 208 R2, with fellow Pirelli driver James Williams in second place in his Vauxhall Adam.