STRONG SALES SUCCESSES AT CV SHOW 2019

Event sold out for 5th year running

Exhibitor feedback underlines CV Show as a key global platform for industry

New Show Director will build on the event’s strength

Exhibitors at The Commercial Vehicle Show 2019 revealed that the annual event provided excellent sales leads, fantastic business opportunities and that it continues to be a key date in the commercial vehicle calendar.

Feedback from exhibitors concluded that the CV Show was again a huge draw, with around 19,000 visitors, comprising key industry decision-makers and commercial vehicle media, attending the sold-out event to see leading commercial vehicle manufacturers and industry suppliers.

Major international product launches included the new British-built Vauxhall Vivaro, two new variants of the award-winning Isuzu D-Max pick-up, the Ford Ranger Raptor and a raft of new electric models such as MAN’s CitE 15-tonne urban delivery truck as well as light commercial vehicles including the LDV EV30, Peugeot Boxer and Citroen Relay.

These high-profile launches underline the industry’s confidence in the CV Show as the UK’s main event for doing business. The event continues to generate strong sales opportunities, due to the quality of the audience and variety of exhibitors attending over the three days.

Thomas Hemmerich, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus UK, said: “The UK CV Show is an important event in our calendar and, as a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, it’s a show that we have always felt important to attend.”

Rob Skelton, CV Show Director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the industry’s response to this year’s CV Show.”

Rob Skelton, who is retiring after nine years at the helm of the show, added: “We have consistently delivered a high-quality event for exhibitors and visitors and it has been a privilege to work on behalf of the three partners, and with the fantastic team here. I also wish my successor the best of luck for the future.”

Murray Ellis takes over the role of Show Director, bringing a wealth of experience from his previous role as Chief Officer for the Southampton and London Boat Shows.

Murray said: “The CV Show is a great show and I’m looking forward to working with the team to deliver further successful events in the future.”