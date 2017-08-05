Success for Avon Tyres at Spa Classic Endurance Race

Avon Tyres has developed a new Storm Endurance motorcycle race tyre, used by Neate Racing to win the popular Spa Classic 4 Hour race, held at the end of June.



Avon Tyres recently replaced its long-running Storm sport-touring tyre range with the acclaimed new Spirit ST. With the moulds used to make the Storm tyres no-longer required by the road tyre division, they were repurposed by Avon's motorsport department for race tyre production.

The Storm moulds included sizes which are becoming very popular in some modern classic race series. Many of the superbikes from the 1970s and 80s use 18-inch wheels and tyres, and the Storm moulds cover this size range perfectly. Avon then developed a race-specification carcass, with competition compounds, and produced the new race tyre using the Storm sport-touring moulds.

The Spa Classic 4 Hour race is one of the highlights of the classic race season, with teams entered from across Europe. Avon supplied its Storm Endurance race tyres to several teams, including Neate Racing’s Steven and John Neate and Bob Collins, and the Team Classic Suzuki outfit, with riders Guy Martin and Pete Boast.

Despite horrendous wet weather conditions during the race, Neate Racing won the Spa Classic 4 Hour race, with the Suzuki Katana finishing in seventh.

Neate rider Bob Collins said, "The Avon tyres were good. We used them in practice and decided they were going to be the ones. I had hardly any wheelspin from them in the wet, and I was sort of pinning it everywhere. They're definitely a very, very good wet tyre."

Suzuki's Pete Boast agreed, commenting, "Both myself and Guy [Martin] were impressed with the performance and they gave us a lot of confidence. The level of grip was brilliant and neither Guy or myself had any big moments. Maybe we could have gone even quicker!"