Sun Tyre & Wheel Systems, part of the 107-year, $8 billion TVS Group of India, has acquired STARCO Lanka Private Limited, based in Sri Lanka. The acquisition of STARCO Lanka as SUN-TWS’ 5th manufacturing plant, in addition to expansion at its existing plants in Sri Lanka and India, increases overall capacity by 40% to meet the growing demand from our valued global customer base. SUN-TWS has an exceptional portfolio of Off-Highway tyres, wheels and assemblies that serves the needs of Material Handling, Construction & Mining, Heavy Duty Trailers, Airports and Seaports.

STARCO Lanka was set up in 2011 to produce solid industrial tyres, becoming an important partner for the original equipment manufacturers and key aftermarket distributors.

SUN-TWS offers our clients the unique advantage of acquiring all their Off-Highway tires and wheels from OneSource.

Mr. Joseph Fernando, President SUN-TWS commented, “the key to the continued success of our business is its unique business model, a passion for reliability and consistency, unrivalled customer service and an enduring loyalty to its clients; making SUN-TWS the preferred partner for its customers around the globe. This is an exciting opportunity that will bring anticipated synergy to our manufacturing facilities.”

“We see great potential to develop a partnership with SUN-TWS, immediately for our industrial segment, but also for other segments. We will maintain sales and distribution of our solid tyre ranges as the market knows it today,” states Richard Todd, Chief Executive Officer at STARCO.