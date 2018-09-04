September 4th, 2018: September looks set to be the biggest month in history for MoT tests and could hand garages, mechanics and service providers one of their biggest boosts ever, according to MyCarNeedsA.com.



More than 2.6m cars were registered in 2015, with September alone seeing 462,517 registrations according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Under current MOT rules, cars aged three years or older must undertake the test, meaning September 2018 will see a record number of MoTs take place across the country.



The huge number of cars needing pre-MoT inspections in September 2018 will provide a timely boost to mechanics, garages and service providers up and down the country, according to Scott Hamilton. Scott is the managing director of the UK’s leading comparison website that drivers use for all their car aftercare needs, MyCarNeedsA.com. Scott said:



“2015 was the year that the UK motor trade really started to make some big strides forward, with new registrations passing the two million mark for the first time in over a decade. That strong performance three years ago means that this month should be a stellar period for service providers, with more motorists than ever before needing MoTs.



“This is supported by data from our own website. Each month, MyCarNeedsA.com sends a reminder to car owners registered on our site if they have an MOT due. Car owners can then post their job with one click and receive quotes to carry out the work from a local network of approved service providers. September has the highest number of MoTs MyCarNeedsA.com has ever had scheduled for our service partners. We have more than 30,000 MoTs in the diary, and that number is set to rise rapidly over the coming days. It’s a great time for everyone involved in the trade and the record number of MoTs due in September will give the service industry a real boost.”

The record MoT tests come in a year where the rules have changed for motorists. Earlier this year, MyCarNeedsA.com carried out a survey that examined driver attitudes to and knowledge of the new MoT test and its rules. The research revealed:



• Half (50 per cent) of motorists surveyed didn’t know that the MoT test had changed

• One in four (23 per cent) motorists didn’t know about the rule changes to the test before they arrived at the test centre

• One in five motorists (19 per cent) claimed they were worried about the new changes

• The DPF / emission test, under-inflated tyres and brake warning lights are the three MoT rules motorists are most likely to be aware of. Contaminated brake fluid is the least likely

• For confused motorists, local garages remain a trusted source of information. A local garage is the second most likely destination for questions about a car, just behind the internet in first place



The study also asked drivers if they’d ever driven a car without a valid MoT certificate. Just under a fifth (17 per cent) of motorists said they had previously driven a car without a valid MoT certificate.





The poll also quizzed drivers on their car maintenance habits and self-care and found that some of the most common MoT failure items are regularly checked by drivers.



Wheels and tyres, windscreen wipers and headlights and indicators are the items most likely to be checked on a regular basis by motorists in the run-up to a MoT. Car suspension is the least likely to be checked by drivers.