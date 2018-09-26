Suzuki has launched the most extreme version of its GSX-R1000R superbike. Building on many years of racing experience with this series, Suzuki Italy selected highly developed components from the leading technical experts in racing for the Ryuyo. For tyres, Suzuki turned to Dunlop.

After extensive testing, Suzuki chose to equip its limited edition track model with Dunlop KR109 front and KR108 rear tyres.

The Dunlop KR range was developed in real competition, and has been used by winners in the Isle of Man TT and in the FIM Endurance World Championship. The KR108 was used by the overall winners of last year’s Le Mans 24 Hours. This was a remarkable result for a commercially available tyre in a championship that allows unlimited tyre development. Its enduring performance, wide temperature operating window and consistency made it the winner’s choice.

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R Ryuyo takes its name from Suzuki’s legendary test track, reputed to be the fastest in the world. The track was designed by Mitsou Ito, the only Japanese winner of the Isle of Man TT, who included many features of the infamous island circuit in his 6.5km test circuit. The track-only superbike has 212cv (210bhp) is based on Suzuki’s project goals of ‘Run, Turn, Stop’. This mantra drove the engineers to focus on acceleration, handling and braking, making tyre traction, stability and grip a crucial factor in achieving the performance goals.

Luca Davide Andreoni, Marketing Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe, said: “We are proud to have been chosen by Suzuki to collaborate on such an ambitious and extreme project. The Ryuyo takes every key element of the GSX-R1000R and turns up the heat. To be chosen as one of the partners is testimony to the performance of the Dunlop KR range. It’s a tyre that can be bought for track days, yet is used by professional teams to win the world’s greatest races. That’s a compelling endorsement”

In addition to the well proven, world championship winning, KR108 rear tyre in 205/60R17 size, the project also marks the OE debut of the new KR109 front tyre (Size: 125/80R17). “This tyre was introduced in the 2018 racing season and has already gained positive feedback from top race riders before being chosen by Suzuki” added Luca.

The KR108, like many Dunlop hypersport tyres, features the innovative NTEC system. This allows riders to lower pressures for track use and optimise the contact patch. It also features Dunlop’s MT Multi-Tread and Heat Control Technology, allowing the rider to push harder and faster for longer track stints.

The Ryuyo, riding on Dunlop, goes on sale on November 10th and is limited to 20 bikes.