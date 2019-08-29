SWEDISH ROADTRIP TO BEAULIEU’S INTERNATIONAL AUTOJUMBLE DISPLAY

A resurrected 1954 Wolseley 4/44 that has been unused for 30 years is to be driven all the way from Sweden to take part in a special Golden Oldies display at Beaulieu’s International Autojumble on September 7th & 8th.

The Wolseley is one of more than 50 pre-1970 classic cars that have already been booked for the display, which will celebrate the golden age of motoring in the grounds of the National Motor Museum.

Sold new in Sweden but off the road for three decades, it has been renovated by Nostalgia Magazine and is ready to tackle the gruelling trek across Europe. With rust repairs completed and brakes and carburettor rebuilt, the charming British classic saloon car has been given a full service ready to motor back to the country where it was originally built.

The diverse Golden Oldies line-up is part of the weekend’s award-winning International Autojumble, with more than 2,000 stands packed with classic car spares, motoring books and automobilia.

Sure to turn heads in the display is a powerful 1922 Bentley 3/4.5 Litre with a remarkable racing and wartime past. It competed at prestigious motorsport venues including Shelsley Walsh, Brooklands and Le Mans during the 1920s and ’30s and was converted into an auxiliary fire engine during WWII. With its fire-fighting gear removed in peacetime, it is a fine example of the legendary pre-war sports car.

Also taking part are sports cars including a 1969 Marcos 3-litre, 1927 Delage DMS, 1959 Ashley Special and 1969 Mercedes 280SL, joined by luxury classics including a 1964 Rolls-Royce Phantom V, 1928 Cadillac LaSalle 7-seater luxury sedan and 1969 Daimler V8 250. More down-to-earth is a 1952 Land Rover Series I, which was originally used by the RAF on airfields for towing gliders, a 1928 Austin Seven Chummy, 1943 Morris Z van, 1966 Sunbeam Rapier Series V, rare 1966 Vauxhall Viva HA SL and a once-common 1963 Ford Consul Cortina Mk1.

Owners who would like to take part in the display with their pre-1970 vehicles and enjoy a complimentary weekend of event bargain-hunting should get in touch with the Beaulieu events team to be considered – entries must be pre-booked and places are limited. Show entry is free for accepted vehicles and successful owners will receive a pair of three-day entry wristbands. Visit www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/international-autojumble or call 01590 614614 for details on how to apply.

Another show highlight is the Bonhams auction on Saturday September 7th, which will see a 1927 Rolls-Royce originally owned by King Edward VIII, 1952 Rover from All Creatures Great and Small and 1908 Napier from Downton Abbey go under the hammer. Admission to the Bonhams sale room is by catalogue only. To register in advance see www.bonhams.com/auctions/25455.

Other show features include Automart with an impressive selection of up to 200 vehicles – from immaculate examples to restoration projects. While Dealermart will feature a selection of top condition classics from traders.

A Sunday highlight is Trunk Traders, as enthusiasts sell assorted motoring jumble from their garages, sheds and lofts, providing a great opportunity to find bargains. Places are limited, with only a few final pitches remaining.

For more than 50 years, International Autojumble has been an unmissable date on the classic car calendar for enthusiasts to track down elusive spare parts to keep their cars on the road.

One-day and two-day visitor tickets are available, with a limited number of premium tickets giving early entry to the showground an hour before the event opens to the public, plus priority parking. Tickets are available in advance online. For tickets and details see www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/international-autojumble or call 01590 612888.

Event tickets include entry to the whole of the Beaulieu attraction, including the National Motor Museum with its Chitty Chitty Bang Bang 50 Years display, World of Top Gear with a new collection of cars from the latest series, On Screen Cars, Palace House, the Secret Army exhibition, Beaulieu Abbey and the grounds and gardens.

Exhibitors and Trunk Traders can book their stand online at www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/international-autojumble/exhibitors or contact the events team at events@beaulieu.co.uk or 01590 614614.

