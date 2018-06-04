TBL450 – 15 SMD LED Rechargeable Magnetic Toolbox Light

Sealey’s new UK Exclusive Toolbox Light is constructed from robust aluminium which incorporates 15 SMD LEDs to illuminate the trays in a toolbox. The light is fitted with two sliding magnetic brackets which can rotate 180° to direct the light as required, whilst also giving the flexibility to attach the light to any ferrous metal. Sliding brackets means that the magnets can be adjusted to avoid badges and logos. The overall width of the unit is 450mm. It features two light settings with a long operating time of up to 12 hours. The high output is 150lm, and the low output is 100lm. The light is powered by a rechargeable 3.7V 2.2Ah Lithium-ion battery, is supplied with a 1mtr USB charging cable and features an LED charging indicator to show when light is fully charged.

Copies of the Storage & Workstations Promotion are available from your local stockist, or you can view or request a copy online. For further details or to view Sealey’s range visit www.sealey.co.uk or alternatively call their customer service department on 01284 757500.