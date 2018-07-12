TCR UK series heads to Castle Combe for circuit debut

Marking the half way point in the first ever Yokohama-backed TCR UK series, the Championship will make its debut at Castle Combe circuit in Wiltshire next weekend on 14thand 15thJuly as it enters rounds seven and eight.

“So far the series has been incredibly exciting with some exceptional competitive racing,” comments Mark Evans, head of motorsport at Yokohama HPT. “At this stage a special mention must go to Daniel Lloyd and the WestCoast Racing team who are currently leading the standings having already achieved six consecutive victories. I expect the competition to heat-up even more now and I’m sure we’ll see drivers pushing their performance yet further in the rounds to come.”

With the prolonged warm and dry weather conditions expected to continue throughout the weekend, competitors are likely to select the ADVAN A005 Yokohama tyre for rounds seven and eight, designed to deliver high performance and maximum grip for high speed racing in dry conditions.

Also taking place at Castle Combe during the same weekend is the Yokohama supported Sport 2000 series. The busy weekend comes just one week before Yokohama makes its debut as the official tyre partner to the Silverstone Classic, the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival, at Silverstone circuit.

All the TCR action from Castle Combe will be streamed live on the TCR website, the TCR UK YouTube channel and Facebook page, as well as on Motor Trend On Demand and the online platform Motorsport.tv.

For more information on Yokohama motorsport products visit yokohama.co.uk.