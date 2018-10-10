TCR UK title decider at Donington Park

Inaugural TCR UK Championship concludes at Donington Park

Daniel Lloyd and Oliver Taylor to battle it out to take the title

Final round will take place on 13thand 14thOctober





The final round of the inaugural TCR UK series will take place at Donington Park this weekend on 13thand 14thOctober, where the winner of the first ever Championship will be decided.

Going into the final rounds, two drivers remain in the running to take the Championship honours. The early season leader Daniel Lloyd, in his WestCoast Racing Volkswagen Golf currently stands at 433 points after 10 podium finishes including seven race wins during the season so far.

Lloyd will go head to head with Pyro Motorsport’s Oliver Taylor in his Honda Civic, who has clawed his way back into contention with a particularly strong performance in the second half of the season. Fresh from winning the previous round at Croft and currently in second place in the Championship with 402 points, Ollie has a chance to take the title with a possible 80 points up for grabs.

Mark Evans, head of motorsport for Yokohama, “What a fantastic first season for TCR UK! We’ve seen plenty of thrilling wheel-to-wheel action at all stages of the Championship with the final round and title decider coming right down to the wire. We’re looking forward to seeing who is crowned the champion.”

With dry weather conditions forecast throughout the weekend, competitors are expected to be driving on the ADVAN A005 Yokohama tyre, which is also the control tyre for the European and world TCR series.

All the TCR action from Donington Park will be streamed live on the TCR website, the TCR UK YouTube channel and Facebook page, as well as on Motor Trend On Demand and the online platform Motorsport.tv.