Team making history receives coaching at leading UK automotive centre

Team BRIT – the most inspirational team in motorsport - has spent the day receiving coaching from Giti Tire Test Engineers based at MIRA – the UK’s top research and development site.

The team aims to be the first ever all-disabled team to compete in the Le Mans 24 hour race and is revolutionizing the motorsport industry through its use of adaptive technology.

The team is not a charity, but a competitive racing team that depends on sponsors to stay on the racetrack. Key sponsor, Giti Tire, one of the largest tyre manufacturers, has its European Testing Facility at MIRA. They invited the team’s GT drivers to the site on Friday 30th March to receive expert coaching on the test track.

Giti’s Senior Test Engineer Ellis Hadley and Manager of EU Testing Centre & Motorsport UK, Martin Gibson spent time with drivers Martyn Compton, Warren McKinlay, Jimmy Hill and Jamie Falvey, giving expert advice on wet and dry handling on the track in the team’s new Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

New driver coach, 21-year-old racing champion Tom Jackson also joined the team to help provide advice and guidance for the season ahead. The car is equipped with the team’s world-leading hand control technology that allows drivers with a range of disabilities, including amputees, to compete equally with able-bodied drivers.

Ellis Hadley of Giti Tire said, “Our base at MIRA gives us access to some great tracks that we can utilize for driver training, especially the wet grip facility. In addition to this, we have our own European Giti motorsport program and engineers at Giti compete in motorsport themselves, so we understand the challenge the Team Brit are up against.



“We are in the privileged position of being able to bring this all together to assist Team BRIT in their drivers’ development as we all strive to improve lap times and endurance, and we will continue to work together throughout the season as requirements demand.”

credit to David Archer, Kingsize Photography.