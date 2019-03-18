TecAlliance accelerates its update cycles

TecAlliance, known worldwide for its market-leading TecDoc electronic replacement parts catalogue, is from this April, implementing a pilot project to enable its official data suppliers to update their product information on a weekly, rather than monthly, basis.

“The relentless globalisation of the industry is putting extra demands on parts brands, particularly for those growing into new sectors or rapidly increasing their product portfolio,” explained Shaun Greasley, TecAlliance’s regional sales director CEE/GB/IE.



“In order for us to help them respond to these challenges, we have examined our systems and opened the door to accelerate our information update cycles to provide a competitive and up-to-date solution that allows them to compete even more effectively, in today’s fast changing business environment.



“In addition to these obvious benefits, which help users as well as suppliers, the development also allows suppliers to quickly correct data errors and therefore significantly raises the overall quality of the data held within the TecDoc catalogue.



“Although we believe the project will bring benefits for all interested parties, we also wish to make clear the option remains voluntary and we will obviously not force our customers to undertake weekly updates if that doesn’t suit their needs.



“To put minds at rest, there is no additional charge for either data suppliers or data users, who currently receive updates monthly and no extra tools are required to use the TecAlliance platform, they can still use the DMM, the web service and TAF 2.4 data structure, as usual.



“The project starts at the beginning of April, so we’d like to invite data suppliers to register their interest by sending notification of their brand/s with the relevant contact details, while we also encourage data users to let us know if it is their intention to use the weekly updates.”

