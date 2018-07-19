Cologne, Germany, July 2018. TecAlliance, one of the world’s leading service and solution providers in the field of automotive data management, will present new developments and highlights to the automotive aftermarket at Automechanika 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The new TecDoc Catalogue

One of TecAlliance’s most important innovations is the new version of the TecDoc Catalogue, one of the most comprehensive and leading automotive aftermarket catalogues in the world. The new Version 3.0 is even more user-friendly and intuitive than before and enables faster and more precise searching. What's more, the repair and maintenance information (RMI) has been even better integrated into the new version of the catalogue; it has also been linked to the spare parts data, so that the workshop will have direct access to all required information (e.g. information about installation and removal, maintenance data and much more).

The new Order Manager: integrated solution for the professional management of order processing

TecAlliance has significantly enhanced its order-to-invoice solution. A central web portal now provides access to all the TecAlliance process modules for the supply chain: this covers order fulfilment (Order), electronic invoicing (e-Invoicing), warranty and return processing (Returns) as well as access to article text information (Collaborative Managed Data). The main advantages of the integrated solution are lower costs and simpler processes due to automation and digitalisation.

CCU - high-performance PIM tool for spare parts data management

Industry data managers can use the CCU to easily and conveniently enter article information, maintain it and link it to the appropriate vehicle data. This makes it possible to improve the quality, scope and precision of the spare parts product information supplied to the global market through the TecDoc Catalogue in a simple, targeted manner.

Get a better understanding of customers and markets with the Analytics Manager

TecAlliance is showcasing the prototype of the Analytics Manager: a business intelligence solution for targeted analysis, which enables the optimisation of product portfolios based on an improved understanding of customer and market requirements.

Visitors can experience all these innovations live at the TecAlliance stand from 11 to 15 September 2018: Hall 5_6.1, Stand: A01 & A10.

