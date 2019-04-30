TecAlliance at Autopromotec in Bologna and Automechanika Birmingham

TecAlliance will exhibit in May at Autopromotec in Bologna and in June at Automechanika Birmingham to inform visitors about its latest developments and proven solutions for the independent automotive aftermarket.

TecAlliance, one of the leading data specialists for the independent automotive aftermarket, will soon exhibit at two important international trade fairs in Europe: Autopromotec Bologna from 22 to 26 May and Automechanika Birmingham from 4 to 6 June.

TecAlliance will present its latest highlights at both trade fairs, including TecDoc Catalogue Version 3.0 with Repair and Maintenance Information (RMI) and the comprehensive Data Manager solutions suite with DMM, PMD, CCU and PMA. The Order Manager Entry Supply web portal is brand new; this is a cloud-hosted web application to receive and export stock orders on the Order Manager platform. A guided procedure helps the users to process orders and create all order-related documents such as the order confirmation, shipping advice and invoice.

The new TecDoc Catalogue Version 3.0 will likely be the primary focus of interest for wholesalers and workshops. This new version of the spare parts catalogue, published by TecAlliance on the 25th anniversary of the TecDoc Standard, is even more user-friendly and intuitive than ever. Users can access a wide range of manufacturer-compliant information directly from the spare parts search. The system is component-driven and clearly structured to enable even more efficient searches.

The experts from TecAlliance in Bologna and Birmingham will provide first-hand information about the new Demand Dashboard, which, due to its data, it is among the most comprehensive business intelligence solutions in the independent automotive aftermarket. The module, a component of the Analytics Manager, together with the Product Management Analytics (PMA), enables the targeted optimisation of the product portfolios of parts manufacturers. Product managers can therefore, make more intelligent decisions that are valid and data-driven.

TecAlliance will be exhibiting in Hall 16, C58, at Autopromotec in Bologna and in Hall 19, Stand P150, at Automechanika Birmingham.