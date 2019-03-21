Cologne, 21st March 2019. TecAlliance has purchased the Canadian software supplier JNPSoft. The company, based in Montreal and led by Nat Di Censo and Jacques Michel, is one of the leading suppliers of product information software (PIM) in Canada and the US. “We are pleased that we have acquired JNPSoft's team, which brings us considerable aftermarket expertise”, stated Jürgen Buchert, CEO of TecAlliance GmbH. “This move significantly strengthens our competence in advising our customers in North America, as well as those in Europe and Asia. JNPSoft’s software “PartCat” is used daily by more than a quarter of the top 100 companies in the US automotive industry.

“The JNPSoft product range ideally complements those of our US TecAlliance subsidiary OptiCat. Due to a similar customer structure, we expect immediate synergies in sales and IT management, for example,” says David Winter, EVP Sales & Marketing. He welcomes the further commitment of both JNPSoft founders to the company, which will provide continuity and promote further growth.

Nat Di Censo, co-founder and president of JNPSoft, is pleased to join the TecAlliance group. “It is a huge inspiration to us that we can contribute even more directly to the digitisation of the industry by working with TecAlliance data specialists.” Jacques Michel, vice president of JNPSoft, sees new opportunities to improve the company’s solutions and further expand the product range to benefit customers. These will come from integration in the worldwide TecAlliance group and closer collaboration with its US subsidiary OptiCat. “We couldn´t have found a better strategic partner than TecAlliance”, he said. “This step opens up new international perspectives to us”.

In the past three years JNPSoft, whose 42 employees include a qualified team of PIM programmers, achieved a growth rate of around 40% by delivering “PartCat”, data management solutions for spare-parts manufacturers and other solutions. JNPSoft has invested heavily in the last two years, particularly in original equipment (OE)data research for the US, Canada and Mexico. Customers of JNPSoft include large manufacturers such as Delphi, Standard Motor Products, Walker Products and Denso Corporation.