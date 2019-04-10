TECH Announces Opening of New European Headquarters

Tech, the global tyre and wheel authority, has expanded its Europe, Middle East and African (EMEA) presence with a new Regional Headquarters and Training Centre near Brussels Belgium, led by General Manager Tim Verhaeghe.

Tech has been a tyre and wheel service industry leader for 80 years, including a long presence across EMEA to customers ranging from passenger, truck, Off-the-road (OTR), and Agricultural tyre service centres. Every year, well over 100 million tyres are repaired with Tech products around the world. And now, European customers will have improved delivery responsiveness and closer access to Tech’s world-class tyre and wheel service training centre.

Furthermore, Tech is pleased to introduce Tim Verhaeghe, General Manager of Tech Europe BVBA. With over 25 years of automotive industry experience at Texaco, Wynn’s, and most recently Syntix, Tim brings significant category knowledge and leadership to Tech.

Speaking of his new role, Tim commented: "It is a pleasure to have joined the TRC group and I consider myself fortunate to have been given this opportunity at such an exciting time with the opening of the new Distribution, Training & Information Centre in Belgium. Having spent time meeting the TRC team across Europe and the USA, I look forward to meeting the expanding team as well as our network of dedicated distributors across the EMEA region."